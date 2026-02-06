The White House said Friday that a racist video shared on President Donald Trump’s social media account was posted mistakenly by a staff member and has since been removed. The video depicted former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as monkeys, triggering widespread criticism online. “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down,” a White House official told AFP. Trump’s spokeswoman dismissed the backlash, calling it “fake outrage.” The incident sparked renewed debate over oversight of official social media accounts and the spread of racist content. Donald Trump Shares AI Video of Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes.

BREAKING: White House says staff member 'erroneously' made Trump's Obama post. The post has been removed — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 6, 2026

