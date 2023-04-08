A thick layer of dust from the construction of a huge airport in Vietnam has been blanketing nearby neighbourhoods for months. Located 40 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, the four-runway Long Thanh airport is forecast to transport 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually once finished, AFP reported. Vietnam Sends Ship To Track Chinese Vessel Patrolling Russian Gas Field in South China Sea EEZ.

Dust Blankets Nearby Areas:

VIDEO: A thick layer of dust from the construction of a huge airport in Vietnam has been blanketing nearby neighbourhoods for months, staining everything from trees to homes to schoolchildren's uniforms a sickly shade of red. pic.twitter.com/njzcL4lzqN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 8, 2023

