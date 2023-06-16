Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, is a "disgrace" to people of his faith. During an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg, Putin said he has many Jewish friends. "They say that Zelensky is not Jewish and a disgrace to the Jewish people. I'm not joking," he added. Vladimir Putin Says Russia Will Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Belarus After July 7.

Putin Calls Zelensky a ‘Disgrace to Jewish People’

