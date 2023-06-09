Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. The Russian President said that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus after July 7, which is less than a month from today. "So everything is according to plan, everything is stable," Putin said, as per a statement readout from the Kremlin. The news was also confirmed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who said that Russia has begun moving tactical nuclear warheads for storage to Belarus. He further said that it was possible that the weapons had already arrived in his country. Nova Kakhovka Dam Blown Up by Russia, Claims Ukraine Citing Intercepted Call.

Russia Will Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

BREAKING: Putin says Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus after the 7th of July — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 9, 2023

