Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is prepared to utilise nuclear weapons if the survival of the nation is at risk. This comes after news reports that CIA had in 2022, warned US President Joe Biden of a 50% change or higher that Russia would reach for its nuclear arsenal if it found its forces were decimated and the illegally annexed territory of Crimea was at risk. PM Narendra Modi’s Outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin Helped Prevent 'Potential Nuclear Attack' on Ukraine in Late 2022, Says CNN Report.

Putin Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons

BREAKING: Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the state is threatened — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2024

