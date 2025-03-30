Vladimir Putin’s Limousine Catches Fire: Russian President's Limo Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion (Watch Videos)

A limousine from what is believed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official car fleet erupted in flames following a massive explosion on a Moscow street. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and it is unknown who was behind the wheel at the time. While some sources suggest an engine fire may be responsible, authorities have not confirmed any details. The incident has raised concerns amid heightened security measures in Russia. Moscow has previously warned that any attempted assassination of President Putin could trigger a nuclear response. Officials are investigating the explosion, and further details are expected as the situation develops. Moscow Fire: Blaze Erupts at Roza Rossa Luxury Complex in Russia, Homes Belonging to Elites Destroyed (Watch Video).

Putin’s Limousine Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion

One of Vladimir Putin’s limousines erupted in flames after a massive explosion on a Moscow street. The vehicle was part of what is believed to be the president’s “official car fleet.” Who was behind the wheel? What caused the blast? Those answers remain unknown, though some… pic.twitter.com/mwrZLqLE4c — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 29, 2025

