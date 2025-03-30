Vladimir Putin’s Limousine Catches Fire: Russian President's Limo Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion (Watch Videos)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine caught fire after a massive explosion on a Moscow street. The cause remains unclear, with some suggesting an engine fire. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Vladimir Putin’s Limousine Catches Fire: Russian President's Limo Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion (Watch Videos)
Vladimir Putin's Limousine Catches Fir (Photo Credits: X/@ShadowofEzra)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 30, 2025 08:25 AM IST

A limousine from what is believed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official car fleet erupted in flames following a massive explosion on a Moscow street. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and it is unknown who was behind the wheel at the time. While some sources suggest an engine fire may be responsible, authorities have not confirmed any details. The incident has raised concerns amid heightened security measures in Russia. Moscow has previously warned that any attempted assassination of President Putin could trigger a nuclear response. Officials are investigating the explosion, and further details are expected as the situation develops. Moscow Fire: Blaze Erupts at Roza Rossa Luxury Complex in Russia, Homes Belonging to Elites Destroyed (Watch Video).

Putin’s Limousine Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion

