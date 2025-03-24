A fire has erupted in the Roza Rossa complex, a luxury residential and hotel block in central Moscow, Russia. A video of the fire at Roza Rossa Complex in Moscow has surfaced on social media. As per the report, several houses belonging to Russia's elite have been destroyed in the fire. The six-story building, known for its award-winning architecture, is engulfed in flames, with footage showing the penthouse heavily lit. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and it is uncertain if anyone is inside. Authorities are investigating the incident. Russia Military Hospital Fire: Blaze Engulfs Top Floor of Hospital in Tula, Evacuations Underway (Watch Videos).

Blaze Erupts at Roza Rossa Luxury Complex in Russia

A fire has engulfed the roof and upper floors of the Roza Rossa luxury complex in central Moscow. The cause and possible casualties are being investigated. pic.twitter.com/L9ZDN45KXL — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 24, 2025

