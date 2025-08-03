Krasheninnikov volcano, dormant since its last eruption in 1550, in Russia's eastern Kamchatka region, has erupted for the first time in recorded history. The development follows the powerful earthquakes on record hit Russia earlier this week. The Krasheninnikov volcano eruption began at 2:50 local time on Sunday, August 2, sending ash plumes up to 3-4 km above sea level. The Kamchatka branch of Russia's ministry for emergency services said that an ash plume rising to 6,000 meters (3.7 miles) has been recorded following the volcano's eruption. The volcano itself stands at 1,856 metres. "The ash cloud has drifted eastward, toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path," the ministry said on Telegram. The eruption of the volcano has been assigned an orange aviation code, indicating a heightened risk to aircraft, the ministry added. Russia Earthquake, Tsunami Warning: Indian Diplomatic Mission in San Francisco Issues Safety Alerts After 8.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Kamchatka Peninsula.

