A mass shootout was reported at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia on Wednesday. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported. Reports claimed that no more than 10 people have died, citing police. According to some reports, it was the store manager who opened fire on the employees. Meanwhile, a few reports claimed that the suspect is now dead. More details about the shooting incident are awaited. Walmart Shooting: Multiple Victims After Gunman Opens Fire in Departmental Store in Virginia's Chesapeake (Watch Video).

Mass Shooting at Walmart:

#BREAKING Chesapeake police confirm they responded to the Sam’s Circle Walmart for an active shooter. Multiple people have died and multiple people are injured. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/wF6faU4swL — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Manager Opened Fire, Claims Report:

🚨#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰ 📌#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰ Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022

Shooter is Dead:

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Shooting Inside Walmart:

SHOOTING INSIDE CHESAPEAKE WALMART: what we know right now per police— multiple fatalities and injuries inside. Believe there is only one shooter, but they also believe that person is dead. This is off Battlefield Blvd. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Q8SE0mGG5p — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) November 23, 2022

Walmart Shooting:

It was a manager at the Chesapeake Walmart shooting according to this survivor on Facebook. https://t.co/1W6he9ZW13 — (((Errol Musk))) (@SarkastikB) November 23, 2022

