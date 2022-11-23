A mass shootout was reported at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia on Wednesday. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported. Reports claimed that no more than 10 people have died, citing police. According to some reports, it was the store manager who opened fire on the employees. Meanwhile, a few reports claimed that the suspect is now dead. More details about the shooting incident are awaited. Walmart Shooting: Multiple Victims After Gunman Opens Fire in Departmental Store in Virginia's Chesapeake (Watch Video).

Mass Shooting at Walmart: 

Manager Opened Fire, Claims Report:

Shooter is Dead:

Shooting Inside Walmart:

Walmart Shooting:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)