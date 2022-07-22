At least 18 persons were put to death during a police raid targeting a crime group at the Almao favelas in the Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. The raid aimed to trace and arrest the gang members who planned to enter other favelas on Thursday for vehicle thefts. According to news agencies, amongst the deceased were a law enforcement officer and a woman who lived in the raided region. The deadly killings by Rio's police were executed via helicopters to shoot at targets, even in densely populated residential areas.

Check Video Here; Warning: Graphic Content

