A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday. After the quake, a part of the shopping mall in Manzanillo collapsed. Residents near the epicenter reported strong shaking which lasted at least 20 seconds.

Shopping Mal Collapses:

WATCH: Part of shopping mall collapses during earthquake in Manzanillo, Mexico pic.twitter.com/VaYoBt94TY — BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)