A small plane was forced to land at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles with stuck landing gear on Tuesday. Fortunately, the plane safely landed on the runway with no major damage or injury. Reportedly, there were sparks as the plane descended steadily and touched down on the runway, skidding along the ground, however, no fire was seen. Tanzania: Aircraft With 43 on Board Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Bukoba; 26 Passengers Rescued (Watch Video).

Plane Forced to Land Without Nose Gear:

WATCH: Plane forced to land without front landing gear at Los Angeles airport pic.twitter.com/Ka90HW3jSD — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 23, 2022

