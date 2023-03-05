The White House has set a deadline to purge TikTok from federal devices after a ban was ordered by Congress late last year, according to a report in Reuters. Reportedly, the White House has given government agencies 30 days to ensure that Chinese-owned app TikTok is not there on federal devices and systems. TikTok Ban: US House Democrat Opposes Giving Power to President Joe Biden To Block Chinese Video Sharing App.

White House Sets Deadline for Purging TikTok

WATCH: White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices after a ban ordered by Congress late last year https://t.co/TPSt9zxmXs pic.twitter.com/zqEYUaCy4J — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2023

