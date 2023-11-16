Hours after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden called him a “dictator.” "He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is communist," Biden said, adding that the Chinese government “is totally different than ours.” Biden and Xi spent four hours together at a bucolic Northern California estate – in meetings, a working lunch and a garden stroll. US-China Summit: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes, Both Sides To Ensure Differences Between Two Countries Remain Manageable (Watch Video).

Joe Biden is Dictator

REPORTER: "Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" BIDEN: "Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," pic.twitter.com/XSaoyUwMW5 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 16, 2023

