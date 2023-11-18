US President Joe Biden concludes a four-day diplomatic push with China and other Pacific nations by holding a final meeting on Friday, November 17, with world leaders and a visit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In a moment of levity, Biden joked that first lady Jill Biden was “so captivated” by López Obrador at dinner on Thursday that the U.S. president is “worried she likes you more than she likes me now.” US Government Shutdown Averted as President Joe Biden Signs Temporary Spending Bill, Pushing Budget Fight Into New Year.

Joe Biden Jokes With Lopez Obrador

Biden tells Mexican President López Obrador at APEC: "We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife — you were so captivating, I was worried she likes you more than she likes me now" pic.twitter.com/G6Wvsrbrqv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2023

