A daring broad-daylight robbery at Hellers Jewellery in San Francisco on Monday, September 26, saw around 20 masked individuals, some armed with handguns and pickaxes, smash display cases and loot jewellery, a CCTV video shows. At least one robber fired a handgun at the door after it locked, while others grabbed items and stuffed them into bags. The chaotic attack, which occurred around 1 PM, prompted police to track the getaway vehicles through Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Multiple suspects were later detained at locations in Oakland and Dublin, following coordinated law enforcement action. Surveillance footage captured the robbers’ organised yet frenzied actions as they targeted display cases and fled in waiting cars. No injuries were reported, and authorities continue to investigate the incident. California Heist: Armed Mob of 25 Thieves Rob Heller Jewelers in San Ramon Mall, Loot Jewellery Worth Over INR 9 Crore in Seconds, 7 Arrested As Video Goes Viral.

20 Masked Robbers Loot San Francisco Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight

A robbery at a jewellery store in San Francisco, California, on Monday, was caught on camera, showing at least two dozen people wearing masks and some carrying pickaxes and handguns smashing jewellery cases. They made off with bags full of items. At least one of the people… pic.twitter.com/GnDeYvOHSD — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

