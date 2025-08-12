A disturbing case of racial abuse has emerged from Peterborough, Canada, where an Indian-origin couple was harassed, threatened, and subjected to racial slurs in a mall parking lot. The incident, which occurred on July 29 at Lansdowne Place Mall, was captured on video showing three teenagers in a pickup truck blocking the couple’s car and hurling profanities, calling them "big nose," "you f*ing Indian,” and "you f*ing immigrant." One of the youths even threatened to kill the Indian man during the confrontation. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing one of the teens performing obscene acts on the couple's vehicle, and another video shows him sitting inside a vehicle and hurling abuse. The dispute reportedly began when the couple confronted the teens over damage to their vehicle. Following an investigation, an 18-year-old from Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. The accused has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on September 16. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Here’s more from this same incident. 🚨Warning, racial slurs are used. pic.twitter.com/6j41f5n5WL — Tanya (@TanyaRanne) August 7, 2025

