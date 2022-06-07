⚡️Zelensky says stalemate with Russia not an option, criticizes Macron’s calling to not humiliate Russia.



President Zelensky told FT that he does not see preconditions for Russia to stop the war in Ukraine, adding that sanctions “haven’t had much influence on Russia yet.”— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022

