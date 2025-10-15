A struggling Santos FC, who are probably breathing sighs of relief as they are just above the relegation zone in Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025, will host their next game in the Brazilian top tier against Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. The Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 match is scheduled to be hosted at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. The last match Santos FC played was a 3-0 defeat, where they were without their star forward Neymar Junior. Ceara 3-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lucas Mugni, Pedro Henrique, and Fernando Sobral Score Goals Each As Neymar Jr-Less Peixe Suffer Another Loss.

Santos FC are currently at the 16th spot in the points table with just 28 points, just three more than the 17th side, which touches the relegation zone. The Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 match, which is organized to be held on October 16, starting at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), is an extremely important one for the hosts. Fans looking to know if Neymar Jr. will be playing in the Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 match will get their answers below.

Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

The Brazilian superstar is currently struggling with a hamstring strain and is not fit to play. So, the 33-year-old Neymar Jr will not be playing in the Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 match, being sidelined due to injury. The Santos No. 10 only adds to the list of player injuries in the club, joining Victor Hugo, Joao Basso, and Mayke. Sport 2-2 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Gustavo Caballero and Joan Othavio Basso Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Salvage Draw.

The Argentine football manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda must be having enough plans to cope without his superstar forward Neymar Jr. Santos FC might opt for a 4-4-2 formation for this match, with Guilherme and Diaz as dual strikers upfront.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).