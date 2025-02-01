With the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League League Phase officially concluding, there have been few surprises, although the next phase aims to be one of the most exciting knockout rounds we have seen in recent years.

The new Champions League format has been chaotic to many and exciting for others, but from now on the competition returns to being exactly how we knew it, two matches, one opportunity, you lose you’re out, you win you continue, as simple as it can get.

However, the knockout round is something from the future, so let’s discuss which teams are out of the UEFA Champions League and which teams are pushing through the competition to get as far as possible.

Bye, Arrivederci, Adios, Thanks for Coming

Although the “big dogs” have all gone through to the next round, there have been many teams that have underperformed during the competition, three of them coming from some of Europe’s top leagues (Spain, Italy, and Germany).

Starting with probably the biggest surprise, RB Leipzig, a team who had qualified for the knockouts these last few seasons, has failed to even fight for a position in the playoff round, only winning 1 of the 8 games they played, the same thing that happened to LaLiga darkhorse Girona who, after an incredible 2023/24 campaign, only managed to grab a win against Slovan Bratislava, losing to teams such as Sturm Graz and, of course, Liverpool.

Another team that has not performed as expected is Bologna. Yes, Thiago Motta’s departure alongside many players leaving has been one of the main reasons the Italian side has failed, but they didn’t have a difficult schedule, they just haven’t adapted to the requirements of the Champions League, a competition they made their debut at this season.

We mustn’t forget the likes of Dinamo Zagreb and Stuttgart who, after reaching the last matchday with options, failed to qualify for the next round, even after Dinamo Zagreb managed to beat Italian giants AC Milan.

Alongside the already mentioned teams, RB Salzburg, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, Strum Graz, Sparta Prague, Red Star, and Shaktar also pack their bags and say goodbye to the Champions League.

Struggling, but Through to the Next Round

There have been teams who, even after struggling considerably, managed to make a place on the next round, some being footballing giants who have failed to reach form or that have simply gone downhill after their manager departed the club.

In this case, we must talk about Manchester City and their recent form, all the speculations regarding what is happening to the team that has won the last 4 Premier League campaigns, and why they are playing so poorly. The fact is, even with a star-filled squad, Pep Guardiola’s side has gone through to the next round after only beating Club Brugge and Slovan Bratislava and drawing against Inter and Feyenoord.

Another team that drastically struggled was Sporting CP. With Ruben Amorim, the team positioned itself in the top 8, battling with Barcelona and Liverpool for the first place of the league phase. However, the Portuguese side rapidly fell and went through after PSG beat Stuttgart, something unimaginable after they had beaten Manchester Coty 4-1 just 4 matches prior.

These teams will now have to go through the playoff round if they want to reach the round of 16.

Madrid Takeover and an Almost Perfect League Phase

Probably the biggest surprise of this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign, alongside the previously mentioned Manchester City crisis, is Lille’s excellent League Phase. The French side didn’t have an easy route to top 8 qualifications, but they managed to beat both current winners Real Madrid at home and the tough Atletico Madrid away at the Metropolitano after making a comeback on one of the world’s most difficult stadiums. Their 6-1 win against Feyenoord on the last matchday solidified their positions inside the top 8.

We mustn’t forget about Liverpool, who would have done a clean sweep if they hadn’t lost to PSV on the last matchday. Still, the team managed by Arne Slot tops the table with FC Barcelona coming close but failing to take their place after a draw against Atalanta.

The rest of the top 8 doesn’t include many surprises, with the likes of Aston Villa, Atletico de Madrid, Arsenal, Inter and Leverkusen securing their spot in the round of 16, waiting for their opponent which will come from the playoff round.

