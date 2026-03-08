Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live: India’s Lakshya Sen will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships today, Sunday, 8 March 2026. Sen, who previously reached the final in 2022, is aiming to become only the third Indian in history to win the prestigious title, following in the footsteps of his mentor Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001). Lakshya Sen Storms Into All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 Final After Defeating Canada’s Victor Lai.

The final is scheduled to begin following the conclusion of the women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. In the United Kingdom, fans can watch live coverage on TNT Sports. For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and can be streamed online via the JioHotstar app. Global audiences can also access the live feed through the BWF TV YouTube channel, subject to local territorial rights. All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Upsets Defending Champion Shi Yuqi in Opening Round.

Category Detail Fixture Lakshya Sen (IND) vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) Tournament All England Open 2026 (BWF Super 1000) Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Venue Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK Head-to-Head Lin Chun-Yi leads 4-0 TV Channel (India) Sports18 Live Stream (India) JioHotstar / BWF TV

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Preview

The 24-year-old Indian has endured a gruelling week at the Utilita Arena, overcoming world number one Shi Yuqi in the opening round and reigning Asian Games champion Li Shi Feng in the quarter-finals. In a dramatic semi-final on Saturday, Sen battled through foot blisters and leg cramps to defeat Canada’s Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a 97-minute marathon.

Lin Chun-Yi enters the final in formidable form, having upset the second-seeded Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn in his semi-final. The world number 11 currently holds a perfect 4-0 head-to-head record against Sen. A victory for either player would mark their first-ever All England title, adding further weight to this high-stakes encounter.

