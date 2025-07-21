Solo [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): India's junior badminton team put up a strong fight before going down 110-104 to former champions Japan in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships in Solo, Indonesia, according to a release from BAI.

In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.

The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board, followed by a composed win from the girls' pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan to put India ahead 33-26.

Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.

India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit of the Indian squad.

Despite the narrow exit, India had a strong tournament. They topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka, showing depth and balance across singles and doubles.

The Bhargav-Viswa Tej and Reshika-Vennala pairings were consistently impressive, while C Lalramsanga also stood out in his doubles outings, paired up with Bhavya for men's doubles and Taarini Suri for the mixed doubles. In singles, Rounak upset world junior No. 5 Lam Ka To, and Rujula Ramu registered wins over two top-20 players.

The focus now shifts to the individual championships starting July 23.

Earlier, India maintained their all-win record in the group stage of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships in Indonesia by beating Hong Kong China 110-100 in the last Group D clash on Sunday to top the group standings.

India and Hong Kong China had already qualified for the knock-out stage before they faced off on Sunday, but it was important to maintain the winning momentum, and India understandably fielded a strong squad against Hong Kong China. (ANI)

