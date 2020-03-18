PV Sindhu Takes WHO's #SafeHands Challenge; Nominates Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and Kiren Rijiju As Coronavirus Fears Grow

Kiren Rijiju and PV Sindhu take #SafeHands Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebrities have an important role to play in our society. They not only encourage people to work hard, but also raise awareness on various issues. Coronavirus fear has engulfed the whole world and celebrities from all walks of life are coming forward to do their bit to raise awareness. Meanwhile, India's badminton star PV Sindhu took the World Health Organisation's (WHO) #SafeHands Challenge to promote the impact of clean hands in fighting against COVID-19. Sachin Tendulkar Takes On WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge to Emphasise on Importance of Washing Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

WHO took to their social media channels and posted about the challenge. On Twitter, it wrote, "There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including washing with & or alcohol-based rub. WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean hands to fight #coronavirus. Join the challenge & share your hand washing video!"

Sindhu was herself tagged by Katherine Hadda, a former career diplomat. While accepting the challenge, Sindhu further challenged Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and Kiren Rijiju. The badminton star tweeted, "Thank you Ms @KatherineHadda for the challenge. Definitely we all can help slow the spread of #COVID2019. I now challenge @KirenRijiju @imVkohli @MirzaSania Make sure everyone wash yours hands properly #SafeHandsChallenge." Sania Mirza Teaches Son Izhaan How to Use Hand Sanitizer As Coronavirus Fears Grow (Watch Video).

Here's PV Sindhu Taking the #SafeHands Challenge

Sports Minster Rijiju took the challenge and further nominated Smriti Z Irani, Manika Batra and Adnan Sami. Rijiju was also challenged by sprinter Hima Das. "I accept your challenge @Pvsindhu1 @HimaDas8 We all can definitely stop the spread of #COVID2019 , I now challenge @smritiirani ji, @manikabatra_TT @AdnanSamiLive to make sure everyone washes hands properly," tweeted Rijiju.

Here's Kiren Rijiju Taking the #SafeHands Challenge

The challenge is now growing, and many celebrities have already taken part it. It is important that awareness is raised regarding the importance of clean hands in fighting against coronavirus. Do your bit and spread the challenge.