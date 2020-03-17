Sania Mirza Teaches Son Izhaan How to Use Hand Sanitizer As Coronavirus Fears Grow (Watch Video)

Sania Mirza's son baby Izhaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe, the World Health Organisation has sent out their dos and don’ts for the people which would help them prevent the disease. Washing hands, using sanitizers is one of the guidelines. Also, many celebrities have chipped in and urged the fans to use sanitizers. Now joining the bandwagon is Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan. The tennis star shared the adorable video of her son on social media where he was seen using sanitizer. Sania Mirza Out of Australian Open 2020, Forced to Retire from Women’s Doubles First Round Match Due to Calf-Strain.

Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, the people have been advised to stay indoors and have been asked by the medical experts to avoid any social gathering. The outburst of the deadly disease has also led to many sporting events been cancelled. IPL 2020, EPL 2020, Serie A 2020 games have been called off until further notice. The players have imposed a quarantine for themselves and are enjoying their free time with their families.

Sania Mirza who is in Hyderabad is also making the most of her break and posted the video which had an important message. Check out the video below:

Sania Mirza was away from the action for over a year handling her maternal duties. But not very long ago, did she make a comeback to the tennis court and even went on to win the Hobart International earlier this year in January. She won the doubles finals by 6-4, 6-4. As of now, she is prepping up for Tokyo Olympics 2020 which was expected to start later in July.