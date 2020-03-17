Sachin Tendulkar Takes On WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge to Emphasise on Importance of Washing Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sachin Tendulkar Takes on Safe Hands Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

The rapid growth of the coronavirus epidemic has brought the world to a standstill as people have been urged to take necessary precautionary measures and stay inside their homes to avoid the spread of the virus. Many sporting competitions have been either postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 and sports stars have been vocal as they have been advising fans to follow the health advisory. Sachin Tendulkar is the latest sportsperson to make people aware of the needed safety procedures to follow during this pandemic. Suresh Raina Urges Fans Not to Spread Misinformation and Follow Health Advisories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a video on his official twitter account where the Indian cricketing legend joined WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge to encourage the significance of washing hands amidst the coronavirus epidemic. The former Indian cricketer was nominated by Indian sprinter Hima Das who also urged the likes of Sania Mirza, Rani Rampal and Mary Kom among many others to take the #SafeHandsChallenge. Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms.

Many cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rohit Sharma have also taken to social media to make people aware of the epidemic and have urged fans to take the necessary measures to avoid getting infected from the virus.

As per the reports, more than 160,000 people have been infected by the virus all over the world with 7,000 people losing their lives. A total of 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India and three people have lost their lives.