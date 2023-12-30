Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia contends the need for the Sports Ministry to resume the wrestling activities in the country with seven months remaining for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Punia expressed concern over the ongoing hiatus between the Wrestling Federation of India and the Ministry of Sports after former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh’s aide Sanjay Singh President winning panel got suspended by the ministry. Wrestling Federation of India Office Moved out of Former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Residence.

Punia, who had decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, further said the preparation for the Olympics needed urgent attention. Punia, a 65 kg freestyle Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist winner emphasized the need for ministry to look for the future of players.

Bajrang Punia Official Post

पिछले कई महीना से कुश्ती का कामकाज ठप है. न कोई नेशनल हुआ है और न ही खिलाड़ियों को तैयार करने के लिए कैम्प लगे हैं. 7 महीने बाद ओलंपिक खेल भी हैं लेकिन कोई भी ओलंपिक के लिए गंभीर नहीं दिख रहा जबकि पिछले चार ओलंपिक्स में कुश्ती ने लगातार चार मेडल दिए हैं. खेल मंत्रालय से निवेदन… — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) December 30, 2023

“Sports Ministry is requested to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved,” he added. Suspended Wrestling Federation of India Chief Sanjay Singh Objects to Indian Olympic Association Appointed Ad-Hoc Committee.

The newly-appointed ad-hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday moved the WFI office out of the residence of former President and BJP Member of Parliament (MP), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

