John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition this December. The legendary wrestler has decided to close his long and illustrious career. Earlier, the 17-time world champion Cena confirmed that he would make 36 appearances during his farewell tour. Cena's farewell tour kicked off in January during the WWE Raw Netflix debut, where he declared his entry for the 2025 Royal Rumble. After the Royal Rumble, Cena entered the Elimination Chamber and won the men's PLE event. After the match, Cody Rhodes appeared and then rejected The Rock's offer to become his champion. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

Cena, who was celebrating with Rhodes and then attacked him following a signal by The Rock. Cena's heel in the process for the very first time. During the WrestleMania 41 PLE, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Undisputed Championship title. This helped Cena to clinch his record 17th WWE World Championship. Cena turned face ahead of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. The 17-time World Champion lost his belt to Cody Rhodes in a rematch of WrestleMania 41 on night two of the historic SummerSlam PLE. On that note, fans can take a look at Cena's match results so far in 2025. The article will be updated every time he faces an opponent until the final 36th time.

John Cena's Matches So Far in 2025

Date Event Match/PLE Results February 1, 2025 Royal Rumble 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match Eliminated March 1, 2025 Elimination Chamber 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match Win April 20, 2025 WrestleMania 41 (Night 2) Undisputed title match against Cody Rhodes Win May 10, 2025 WWE Backlash Undisputed title match against Randy Orton Win May 24, 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event non-title match against R-Truth Win June 07, 2025 Money in the Bank 2025 Tag Team match (with Logan Paul) against Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Loss June 20, 2025 WWE SmackDown Singles match with Ron ‘R-Truth’ Killings No Result June 28, 2025 WWE Night of Champions 2025 Undisputed title match against CM Punk Win August 3, 2025 WWE SummerSlam 2025 Undisputed title match against Cody Rhodes Loss August 8, 2025 WWE SmackDown Segment & tag team match involving Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre No Result

Who is John Cena's Next Opponent?

John Cena is set to face Logan Paul at the Clash of Paris 2025 PLE. The Clash in Paris 2025 will take place on August 31. The social media superstar Logan Paul challenged John Cena on his farewell tour before he and Drew McIntyre attacked Cena. The sudden aggression from Logan led the 17-time World Champion to accept his challenge. John Cena Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: HD Photos of WWE's 17-Time World Champion for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram To Share Online.

John Cena's Confirmed Dates Left in His Farewell Tour

John Cena is left with 11 confirmed matches in his farewell tour. However, only nine have been confirmed so far. Here are the confirmed dates where Cena will make his appearance in front of the WWE Universe.

August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, IL)

September 15: WWE Raw (Lowell, Massachusetts)

September 20: WWE Bad Blood (Indianapolis, Indiana)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, CA)

December: Retirement Match

