The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games, which was originally set to be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago in 2021, is finally set to commence from August 4, Friday, 2023. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed due to intervention of the Covid 19 pandemic and that eventually caused the Youth Games to be postponed by two years. Although the Caribbean nation continued to remain the first preference for hosting the Games. In the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, 1000+ athletes and para-athletes between the ages of 14-18 will participate in seven sports managed by 500+ officials. The games of this edition will have the flavour of the culture of the twin island and a diverse perspective accompanied with a ever present festive mood of the islands. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

This will be the first Commonwealth Youth Games where para-events are included. Seven events are going to be hosted across the two islands in six sporting complexes. The Hasley Crawford Stadium in Trinidad for Athletics and Para-Athletics, The National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad for Swimming, the National Cycling Velodrome in Trinidad for Cycling, the Pigeon Point Beach in Tobago for Beach Volleyball, the Buccoo beach facility in Tobago for Triathlon and the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago for Fast 5 Netball and Rugby Sevens. A total of 38 countries, members of the Commonwealth will participate in this edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games. In this article, we will take a look at the complete list of participant countries that is set to take place during the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: List of Sporting Events in Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 List of Participating Countries

1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Australia 3. Barbados 4. Bermuda 5. Belize 6. Botswana 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Cayman Islands 10. Cyprus 11. Dominica 12. England 13. Fiji 14. Gambia 15. Gibraltar 16. Grenada 17. Grenada 18. India 19. Isle of Man 20. Jamaica 21. Jersey 22. Kenya 23. Mozambique 24. Namibia 25. New Zealand 26. Northern Ireland 27. Papua New Guinea 28. Rwanda 29. Saint Kitts and Nevis 30. Saint Lucia 31. Saint Vincent and the Grenadians 32. Seychelles 33. Scotland 34. South Africa 35. Sri Lanka 36. Trinidad and Tobago 37. Vanuatu 38. Wales

Hosted every four years, the Commonwealth Youth Games is a platform of young athletes to represent themselves for their nation. It gives them experience as well as prepares them for the challenges they are going to face as seniors eventually. The Trinidad Games will not only be a great opportunity to promote sport but it will also promote tourism in the islands and the intermixing of cultures alongside development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth.

