An array of young athletes from around the world would be in action when the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 kickstarts. The multi-sport event is slated to be hosted in Port of Spain, in the islands of Trinidad and Tobago. More than 10,000 athletes and para-athletes in the age range of 14-18 from several disciplines, would be in action as they compete and give their best to win the top prizes on offer. This would also be the seventh edition of the competition. The last edition of the tournament was held in 2017 in Nassau, located in the Bahamas. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: List of Sporting Events in Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Held every four years, the Commonwealth Games was initially supposed to be held in 2021. But unfortunately, the tournament had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 74 nations would take part in the grand event. Athletes born in the years 2006 and 2007 would be eligible to compete in the event. For para-athletes, the eligibility criteria also extend to the year 2005. In this article, we shall take a look at all that you need to know about the major event.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Schedule

The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 is set to start on August 4 and continue till August 11. The tournament’s opening ceremony will be on August 4 and it will come to an end with a closing ceremony on the last day of the competition on August 11. The tournament would start off with beach volleyball and cycling on August 5. A day later, the aquatics, rugby sevens and triathlon events will begin. Day 3 of the competition (August 7) will see the athletics and para-athletics get underway. The action will come to a close on August 10 with athletics, netball, beach volleyball and cycling featuring in the final day’s action. Australia’s Victoria Pulls Out As Host of 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 List of Events

Athletics, Para Athletics Cycling Netball Triathlon Swimming Beach Volleyball Rugby Sevens

The Athletics events would include 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 and 3000 meters race for both boys and girls. Other events which fans would be keen on watching are the high and long jump, javelin and discus throw and shot put. In Para-Athletics, there would 100 meters T38 race for both boys and girls along with a long jump and discus throw events.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 List of Participating Countries

1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Australia 3. Barbados 4. Gibraltar 5. Papua New Guinea 6. Rwanda 7. Barbados 8. Grenada 9. St Kitts and Nevis 10. Bermuda 11. Guyana 12. Saint Lucia 13. Belize 14. India 15. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 16. Botswana 17. Isle of Man 18. Seychelles 19. Brunei 20. Jamaica 21. Scotland 22. Canada 23. Jersey 24. South Africa 25. Cayman Islands 26. Kenya 27. Sri Lanka 28. Cyprus 29. Mozambique 30. Trinidad and Tobago 31. Dominica 32. Namibia 33. Vanuatu 34. England 35. New Zealand 36. Wales 37. Fiji 38. Northern Ireland

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The live telecast and live streaming details of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 in India is yet to be available. We will update you as soon as the details are out.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Mascot

The official mascot of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 is named Cocoyea. A leatherback turtle, the mascot of the competition was designed by an eight-year-old named Djibril Annisette from Port of Spain, who won a competition among schoolchildren.

India had hosted the Commonwealth Youth Games way back in the year 2008 in Pune where it had finished at the top of the medal tally with 76 medals, which included 33 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze. Australia and England had finished second and third respectively, with 65 and 41 overall medals in the competition. The competition had begun in 2008 and the first edition was held in Edinburg, Scotland. England had finished winners of the last edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games which was held in the Bahamas in 2017.

