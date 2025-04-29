Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed the sacrifices that his parents made after he smashed a record-breaking century in the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match on April 28. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed an epic knock by the 14-year-old who became the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL and also the youngest to do so. His fascinating 101 off just 38 deliveries, a knock laced with seven fours and 11 sixes, saw Rajasthan Royals chase down a 210-run target inside 15.5 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier had become the youngest debutant in IPL history. 14-Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Opens Up After Smashing Second Fastest Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Says ‘There Is No Fear’.

While speaking in an interview after the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, "Main jo bhi hum mere parents ke wajah se hu. Mujhe practice jaana hai toh mere mummy subah mein 2 baje uth rahi hai, khana bana rahi hai. Mere papa ke kaam chor diya, mera bada bhai papa ka kaam sambhal raha. Mushkil se ghar chal raha hai par papa lage hai mere peeche ki tum karega. Jo bhi successful ho raha hai mu woh mere parents ke wajah se" (Whatever I am today is because of my parents. My mother used to wake up at 2 AM in the morning to cook food so that I could eat and go for training. My father left his work and my elder brother handled it. It was difficult to make ends meet but my father kept backing me. Whatever I am today is because of my parents) he said, in an interview with IPL. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals Sacrifices Made By His Parents

The talented youngster also went on to credit the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff for his progress. He also shared that working with Rahul Dravid is like a dream for a cricketer and he got to experience that. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hit just his second ball for a massive six, shed light on his fearless attitude and stated that the coaching staff and the seniors in the Rajasthan Royals team backed him. The confidence received from the seniors helped him walk out with confidence despite there being some nerves, with the occasion being a big stage like the IPL. With the win over the Gujarat Titans, they moved to the eighth spot on the IPL 2025.

