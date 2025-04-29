Mumbai, April 29: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a player who has been breaking records since his name was pulled out of the bag during the 2024 IPL Mega Auction. Despite acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore, no one expected the Rajasthan Royals to play him, let alone for him to score the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest IPL Hundred by an Indian, Earns High Praise From Bihar Cricket Association Chief Rakesh Tiwari.

His 35-ball ton propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a massive eight wicket victory as the home team at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium became the fastest team to chase down a score of 200+ as they ran down the 210 run target in 15.5 overs with 25 balls.

Although Suryavanshi showed he has a deep arsenal of cricketing shots, he was not a man of many words, and understandably so after having put the entire country on notice at this age. He talked about how he is not afraid of taking on big names.

“It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result is shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play. Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing,” said Suryavanshi after the match. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2025 Match 47?.

Suryavanshi’s 101-run innings, which saw him smash 11 massive sixes and seven boundaries, saw him surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218 d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record of the youngest centurion in tournament history as he did it at the age of 14 years 32 days.

It is also the second fastest century in the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle who did it in 30 deliveries, and the fastest century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record of 37 deliveries

