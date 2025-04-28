Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. It was the 'Vaibhav Suryavanshi storm' which blew away a strong Shubman Gill-led Gujarat side. Batting first, Gujarat posted a strong total of 209/4 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 84 off 50 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler hammered an unbeaten half-century. However, it was a day belonging to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The Bihar-born cricketer, who has already showcased some glimpses of his exceptional talent earlier this season, finally delivered with the bat. Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking Knock Helps Inaugural Champions Win Must-Win Match.

Suryavanshi hammered his maiden Indian Premier League century. Vaibhav stitched a match-winning opening partnership of 166 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 14-year-old youngster departed after scoring 101 runs off just 38 deliveries, including seven fours and 11 sixes. Gujarat bowlers looked clueless against the 'Vaibhav Suryavanshi storm'. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 70 runs as the inaugural champions registered an important win. Here is the list of records Vaibhav Suryavanshi achieved during his memorable innings against the Gujarat-based franchise in the IPL 2025.

Records Achieved by Vaibhav Suryavanshi During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Fastest Fifty of IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed his maiden Indian Premier League half-century in just 17 deliveries. The 14-year-old also became the fastest batter to hit fifty this season. He shattered the record of Lucknow Super Giants hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran, who slammed an 18-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Second Fastest Fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's second 17-ball half-century was the second fastest fifty for the Rajasthan-based franchise in IPL history. Suryavanshi is behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 edition.

Youngest Ever to Hit Fifty in IPL: At the age of 14 years and 32 days, the left-handed batter set the record of becoming the youngest batter to score a fifty in Indian Premier League history. He shattered the record of Riyan Parag, who slammed a fifty at the age of 17 years and 175 days against Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition.

Youngest to Hit a Fifty in T20s: During his record-breaking innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a fifty in T20s. The teenager shattered the record of Hassan Eisakhil, who hammered a half-century at the age of 15 years and 360 days for Boost Defenders in the Shpageeza League 2022 match against Kabul Eagles.

Second Fastest Century in IPL History: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed his maiden Indian Premier League century in just 35 deliveries. Vaibhav's 35-ball hundred was the second fastest in the tournament's history. Vaibhav is only behind legendary Chris Gayle, who achieved an iconic milestone in 30 balls during the RCB vs PWI match in Bengaluru in the 2013 edition.

A Record-Breaking Knock by Vaibhav Suryavanshi!

Youngest to score a T20 1⃣0⃣0⃣ ✅ Fastest TATA IPL hundred by an Indian ✅ Second-fastest hundred in TATA IPL ✅ Vaibhav Suryavanshi, TAKE. A. BOW 🙇 ✨ Updates ▶ https://t.co/HvqSuGgTlN#TATAIPL | #RRvGT | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/sn4HjurqR6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2025

Fastest Hundred by an Indian in IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 35-ball blistering century shattered the record of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who scored the then fastest hundred in just 37 balls during the RR vs MI match in Mumbai in IPL 2010. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit Hundred in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in 35 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Youngest to Hit Century in T20s: At 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to hammer a century in T20 cricket. He shattered the record of Vijay Zol, who achieved this historic feat at the age of 18 years and 118 days during Maharashtra vs Mumbai in 2013.

Joint Most Sixes by an Indian Batter in IPL: 11 sixes by rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now the joint most sixes hit by an Indian batter in IPL. Murali Vijay hit 11 for CSK against RR in IPL 2010.

Earliest Indian To Hit an IPL Century: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed his maiden Indian Premier League century in just his third innings, bettering four each by Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, and Priyansh Arya.

Youngest to Win Man of the Match Award in IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to be awarded the Man of the Match in Indian Premier League history. The rising sensation achieved this feat during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match in Jaipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).