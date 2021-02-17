South African cricketer AB de Villiers celebrates his 37th birthday today (February 17, 2021). Considered as one of the best batsmen of his generation, the Pretoria-born cricketer is a nightmare for the bowlers to deal with due to his ability to score in any part of the ground. And on his special day, the social media flooded with wishes for the batsman as fans trended #HappyBirthdayABD. AB de Villiers Birthday Special: Quick Facts & Records to Know About the RCB Dasher.

AB de Villiers made his debut for the national team as a 20-year-old against England in 2004 and made his ODI debut on the same tour. He scored over 8,000 runs in both Test and ODI cricket and is one of the very few batsmen to have a batting average of over fifty in both formats of the game. De Villiers holds the record for the fastest ODI century in just 31 balls. He also recorded the fastest ODI 50 and 150.

The former Proteas captain has also impressed in the shortest format of the game where his playing style earned him the nickname ‘Mr 360’. AB de Villiers has played for some of the major T20 franchises around the world such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brisbane Heat and Barbados Tridents among many others.

Happy Birthday ABD

An Inspiration

Very Happy Birthday to my all time favorite, my idol, my inspiration @ABdeVilliers17 🎂🎂🥳🥳 May God bless you with all the happiness 🥺❤️#HappyBirthdayABD pic.twitter.com/AEcLV3wAGi — Divyansh Khandelwal✨ (@Real_Divyansh) February 17, 2021

Happy Birthday

"YOUR GROUND , YOUR CROWD , MY CHANTS " Nothing can match indian crowd - AB ❤️🥺#HappyBirthdayABD pic.twitter.com/iDpVrNDjy5 — Yashvi (@ItsYashswiniR) February 17, 2021

Superman ABD

ABCDE :- AB can do everything! He can bat, he can bowl, he can field, he can keep & he can lead. Wishing the once in a generation player & the superman of world cricket @ABdeVilliers17 a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayABD#HappyBirthDayAbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/9xui4kb2Vz — Ravi Tiwari (@RaviTiw786012) February 17, 2021

Mr. Versatile

Capable Of Scoring 149 Off 44 & 43 Off 297 Happiest B'day ABD🐐🔥#HappyBirthdayABD • @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/UjflfNVgCV — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) February 16, 2021

AB De Villiers captained South Africa in all three formats but in May 2018 announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket but still remains active mainly in the T20 leagues. The Pretoria-born cricketer is one of the most entertaining players in the world and will once again be on the field during IPL 2021

