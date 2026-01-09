The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) begins this evening (9 January), with a high-stakes clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Staged at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the match follows a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

As the two most successful franchises in the league's history, the fixture sets the tone for a month of elite T20 cricket across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The DY Patil Stadium, a favoured venue for high-scoring T20 fixtures, will host the first 11 matches of the season before the tournament shifts to Vadodara for the second leg and the playoffs.

WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Date January 9, 2026 Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 : How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises . Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Team News and Key Players

Mumbai Indians, led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, enter as slight favourites. Having secured their second title last season, they boast a formidable core including Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. The return of South African pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail further strengthens a bowling attack that was instrumental in their 2025 campaign. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana, are looking to reclaim the trophy they won in 2024. The RCB squad has been bolstered by a successful mega-auction, retaining key performers like Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil while adding tactical depth to their middle order. Historically, Mumbai holds a narrow 4–3 lead in head-to-head encounters between the two sides.

