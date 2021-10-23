Adelaide Strikers Women will face Hobart Hurricanes Women in match 10 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The clash will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (early Saturday morning). Both teams have made contrasting starts but will be aiming to get maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Melbourne Renegades Vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL Due to Knee Injury.

Adelaide Strikers Women have been the front runners in WBBL this season as they are the only unbeaten team and have won both their opening games so far. Strikers will be aiming to remain the top team and keep their undefeated run going as they take on Hobart Hurricanes Women, who ended their two-game losing streak against Melbourne Stars.

When is Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (early Saturday morning). The match has a start time of 04:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:15 AM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).