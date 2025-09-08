Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: The Afghanistan National Cricket Team will clash against the Hong Kong National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 opener on Tuesday, September 9. With only months remaining ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan will use the opportunity as their stage for preparation. Meanwhile, for Hong Kong, it is an opportunity to show the world what they are capable of. Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong best fantasy playing XI prediction. On Which Channel England vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs SA ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Afghanistan are coming out of a big defeat they suffered against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final. They were chasing a moderate score of 142, but Mohammad Nawaz trapped in the mystery of his spin and Afghanistan collapsed. They will want to address their batting in the opening ahead of facing the big teams later in the group and in the competition. Hong Kong, meanwhile, missed the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 when it was hosted in ODI format. They featured in the Asia Cup 2022 in T20i format and also played against India and Pakistan. Under the leadership of Yasim Murtaza, veterans like Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat will have to be at their best to stand a chance.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Anshuman Rath (HKG).

Batters: Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Babar Hayat (HKG), Zeeshan Khan (HKG).

All-Rounders: Rashid Khan (AFG)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Ehsan Khan (HKG), Yasim Murtaza (HKG).

Who Will Win AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Afghanistan are a much stronger side. In the conditions of UAE and with the bigger boundaries of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, their spinners will be more lethal. The likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can put the Hong Kong batters, who lack experience, under some very high pressure and it is very unlikely, they will have the required skillset to break through. That is why, Afghanistan are expected to win the Asia Cup 2025 opening match against Hong Kong.

