After a roller coaster Super 12 stage which had a dramatic conclusion, we are here with the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will see Pakistan (PAK) locking horns with New Zealand (NZ) for the final ticket. The first semi-final between these two giants will be played at Sydney Cricket ground on 09 November (Wednesday) and the contest is set to kick-off at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Cricket Match, Here Are Results of PAK vs NZ Last 5 T20I Encounters.

After the back to back marginal defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan were virtually out of the competition. However, apart from the team needing to win all their following matches, Pakistan also required any one of the outcomes in group 2 to go in their favour. It was the Netherlands who resuscitated Pakistan back into the competition after the Dutch sent shock waves on Sunday morning by defeating South Africa. This sudden revival of a final chance to advance into the semi-final could have only made sense if Pakistan were able to defeat Bangladesh in the following match and quite convincingly they did it by five wickets finishing second on the group 2 table with six points. Meanwhile, New Zealand made it to the semi-final quite comfortably with just one defeat in five matches against England in the group 1. The Blackcaps topped the group 1 points table with seven points and became the first team to make it to the knockouts. Both the teams have a momentum built-up at this point and a close contest is expected on Wednesday.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Muhammad Haris (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. From Despair to Joy! How Pakistan Made the Miraculous Journey to the Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Mitchell Santner (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ), Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack.

Shadab Khan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Devon Conway (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

