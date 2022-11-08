It is time for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal as Pakistan takes on New Zealand. The PAK vs NZ match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in SCG and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While New Zealand topped Group 1, Pakistan finished second in Group 2. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the PAK vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Sydney.

After loss to Zimbabwe, Pakistan's journey to semis became tough and it appeared the Green Shirts won't be able to make it to last four. South Africa were hot favourites to advance in place of Pakistan. However, in a must-win game against Netherlands, South Africa struggled to get going and lost the game in what was a shock result. Proteas defeat handed Pakistan an opportunity to move to the semifinal and they did it after defeating Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal.

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The PAK vs NZ semis will be telecast live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan leads the head to head record against New Zealand. These two sides have faced each other 28 times in T20Is. Pakistan has won 17 games while New Zealand has emerged victorious in just 11 matches. Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Cricket Match, Here Are Results of PAK vs NZ Last 5 T20I Encounters.

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Shadab Khan (PAK) Haris Rauf (PAK) Devon Conway (NZ) Trent Boult (NZ)

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing 11: : Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi/Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

