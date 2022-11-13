Pakistan and England meet in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Interestingly, the two teams ended up as semifinalists in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021. It has been almost a year since the last T20 World Cup and Pakistan and England now fight it out for the trophy. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, the long wait for the Aussies came to an end as they won their first-ever World T20 title after defeating New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by eight wickets in the final. This marked their name under the teams which have won the three major ICC trophies, the ICC Championship Trophy, ICC Cricket World Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup. Is Pakistan vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final Cricket Match Free Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed Australia winning their first title. The Aussie opener David Warner was named player of the series, he scored a total of 289 runs in seven innings. The player with the most runs scored was the Pakistani captain Babar Azam. He scored a total of 303 runs with an average of 60.60 runs per match. The Sri Lankan All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the most wicket-taking bowler of the tournament with 16 wickets. Following him were Adam Zampa and Trent Boult with 13 wickets each. Is Pakistan vs England Final T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The four teams selected for the knockout stage from the Super 12 groups were England and Australia from Group 1, and Pakistan and New Zealand from Group 2. Pakistan won all five matches in the Group stage but failed to triumph against the Australian side in the semifinals. Similarly to the 2016 edition New Zealand and England once again faced each other in the semifinals, but the result differed as New Zealand defeated the Britishers by five wickets and went off to face Australia in the finals.

