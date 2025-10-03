New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025: The ongoing Chappell-Hadlee T20I series 2025 is heading into the third and final match of the series, which will be a decider, with the Australia national cricket team leading 1-0 over the New Zealand national cricket team.

The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 ended in a no-result as rain played spoilsport, which makes the conclusion of the three-match series even more watch-worthy, with New Zealand looking to level the scoreline, while Australia would look to secure a clean sweep, having retained the coveted Chappell-Hadlee T20I trophy, and head into India T20Is next month high on confidence. Meanwhile, fans can read about the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

The New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, October 4. The NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Australia won the first NZ vs AUS T20I 2025 comprehensively, thanks to a stellar knock by captain Mitchell Marsh, who led the charge chasing 182. The second NZ vs AUS saw action for just 2.1 overs before conditions forced officials to cancel the match.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Tim Robinson (NZ)

All-Rounders: James Neesham (NZ), Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Matt Henry (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Who Will Win New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Australia looks the better and in-form side so far in the series, and will be expected to come out on top when Mitchell Marsh and Co go up against New Zealand in NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025. New Zealand is are tough cookie to crack at home, who have been known to make comebacks from losing positions, while Australia can, under rare occasions, crumble in crunch moments.

