Having fended off some tough scenarios and opposition, Pakistan and England will go at it one more time when they take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. A massive crowd is expected to turn up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when these two titans collide for the big prize and be crowned champions of the world in the shortest format, for the second time. Both sides have had resounding wins over their opposition in the semifinals as they made their way to the summit clash, which is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, being the official broadcast partner, will provide live telecast of the match in India and in Pakistan, the same will be available on A Sport and Ten Sports. But will the Pakistan vs England final be available on PTV Sports in Pakistan? Pakistan vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and PTV Sports, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Babar Azam and his men have made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the tournament as from a point of being almost eliminated, they now find themselves on the cusp of a second T20 World Cup title. England too, were not at their best in the Super 12 stage but showed why they were such a dangerous team, when they took apart India in the semifinals.

Is PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports

PTV Sports often provides live telecast of Pakistan’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match as well. Fans will need to tune into the PTV Sports channel to catch the live action on their TV sets. However, no live streaming online of PAK vs ENG will be available on PTV Sports' official website.

