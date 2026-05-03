Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs PBKS IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans are set to host Punjab Kings for the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match this Sunday, 3 May, under intense summer conditions. Weather reports for Ahmedabad indicate a day of extreme heat followed by a clear evening, providing an uninterrupted but physically demanding environment for the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

The daytime forecast for Ahmedabad predicts a maximum temperature of 40°C. As the peak of the summer season settles in, the heat is expected to be a significant factor during the afternoon and early evening build-up. While the temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 28°C overnight, the conditions remain warm, requiring strict hydration protocols for both squads.

Supporters can expect a full 40-over contest without any weather-related delays. The probability of precipitation for both day and night stands at 0 percent, ensuring clear skies throughout the duration of the match. The absence of cloud cover means there is no threat of pre-monsoon showers or thunderstorms, traditionally seen later in the month. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Humidity levels are expected to hover around 39%, which, combined with the high temperatures, will intensify the heat stress for the athletes. A steady wind of 13 mph blowing from the southwest may offer some marginal relief, though the primary tactical concern for the captains will be the potential for dew during the second innings under the clear night sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).