SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to continue their formidable run in SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 as they host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this Sunday. With a place at the top of the table within reach, the 'Orange Army' enters the fixture as heavy favourites against a Kolkata side desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, the following players are identified as high-value picks based on recent form.

Travis Head (SRH): The Australian opener remains a premium pick. His aggressive approach during the powerplay makes him a reliable source of rapid fantasy points.

Sunil Narine (KKR): A must-have all-rounder. Narine’s ability to disrupt bowling attacks at the top of the order, combined with his full quota of four overs, solidifies his value in any fantasy format.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): Amassing over 400 runs at a staggering strike rate this season, Sharma is in scintillating form and should be one of the first names on your team sheet.

Rinku Singh (KKR): As KKR's designated finisher, Singh provides stability and late-innings acceleration, making him a safe middle-order option.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selections

Sunil Narine (C) and Travis Head (VC). This combination relies on the most consistent performers from both franchises, minimising risk for Head-to-Head (H2H) contests. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico.

Pitch Conditions and Ground Stats

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a batter's paradise throughout 2026, with average first-innings scores hovering between 205 and 215. While the large boundary dimensions offer some respite for spinners, pace bowlers have found little assistance once the ball loses its initial shine. Given the 3:30 PM IST start, the heat will be a significant factor, though the trend at Uppal this season has favoured the chasing side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).