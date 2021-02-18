Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was picked from the IPL auction for the first time in his career. Arjun, 21, was picked by defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2021 players auction. Mumbai Indians and Sachin fans expressed their delight and joy on seeing the talented all-rounder getting picked by their favourite side at the IPL players auction. Arjun was the last pick at the auction with Mumbai Indians being the only team to bid for him. Take a look at how jubilant fans reacted on Twitter after Arjun was picked at the IPL 2021 players auction. Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by MI in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Rohit Sharma-Led Team.

The left-arm paceman, who is also handy with the bat, had made his debut for Mumbai earlier this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and played two matches. He picked two wickets with best figures of 1/33 at an economy of 9.57 per over. IPL Dream Ticked Off Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Viral Bucket List After RCB Buys Kerala Batsman at 2021 Players Auction.

Tendulkar followed it with a fabulous unbeaten 31-ball 77 runs knock and also capped off the performance with a three-wicket haul to help his side MIG Cricket Club beat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in a Group-A match at the Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021. Take a look at some of the top reactions on Arjun Tendulkar on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians Buy Arjun Tendulkar

#IPL2021Auction Mumbai Indians Bought Arjun Tendulkar Meanwhile all IPL fans :- pic.twitter.com/9cAxdwFVRd — Bhondu 🥺 ( Taken 💜 ) (@PrashKilller) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

#IPL2021Auction Finally climax ended Arjun tendulkar Sold for @mipaltan for 20 lakhs pic.twitter.com/qG76rG1AVl — yella Akhil (@AkhilYella) February 18, 2021

RCB When They Realise They Have Picked the Wrong 'Sachin Baby'

When RCB realised they mistakenly bought Sachin Baby instead of Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/OG9avGbJwy — Rajkamal Das (@RajkamalDas16) February 18, 2021

No Other IPL Team Bid for Arjun Tendulkar

Jr Tendulkar Goes to #MumbaiIndians. No other team bids for Him. Wow, Such a Surprise pic.twitter.com/x33WCUAfui — Arjun Tendulkar (@ArjunnTendulkar) February 18, 2021

Unsold Players to Arjun Tendulkar After IPL 2021 Players Auction

Unsold players to Arjun Tendulkar when he is picked up by MI - #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/rM9X2znEZH — अवनीश सिंह (@AvanishSarkar) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai Indians During IPL Auction

Mumbai Indians Sign Arjun Tendulkar As Their Final Pick

Mumbai Indians shortlisted Arjun Tendulkar in the last round. They seals him as the final spot in the squad. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Mumbai Indians to Other IPL Teams When Arjun Tendulkar's Name Was Announced

Mumbai Indians to all other teams while bidding for Arjun Tendulkar. #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/Tw3rJQ6fOv — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians also picked the experienced legspinner Piyush Chawla to bolster their spin options. Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak and Marco Jansen were the other players Mumbai bought at the IPL 2021 players auction.

