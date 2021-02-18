Mumbai Indians, defending Indian Premier League champions, made some interesting additions to an already strengthened squad. The five-time IPL winners, who had only seven spots to fill, bolstered their squad at the IPL 2021 players auction which took place in Chennai on February 18 (Thursday). MI beat Delhi Capitals in the final last season to clinch their fifth IPL title and also become the first side since CSK in 2010-11 to win the title consecutive IPL seasons. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Three Players Who Can Emerge As Most Expensive Buys at Indian Premier League Season 14 Bidding.

The Rohit Sharma-captained side released four overseas pacers ahead of the IPL 2021 players auction. Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from franchise cricket while Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson were released. The Mumbai-based franchise had also released Shane Rutherford but retained the core of their title-winning squad. MI IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Mumbai Indians Team Ahead of Auctions.

Mumbai Indians will aim to become the first side to win three successive IPL title and also the first team in franchise cricket to lift six titles in the tournament’s history. They have been the most dominant side in the IPL over the years and have won three of the last four editions of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

MI Full Squad IPL 2021

MI Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Players Auction

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ankul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock.

MI Previous Season Recap

Last year, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win IPL 2020 and lift their fifth title in the tournament history. The victory was also their second successive title-winning season. Mumbai Indians had also topped the league stages with nine wins in 14 games.

