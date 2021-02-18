Getting a place in the IPL and playing for a franchise is a dream for any upcoming cricketer. This Kerala based batsman named Mohammed Azharuddeen was no different. The Kerala batsman was in the news for his explosive century during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as he had scored a century in 37 balls. Post this, a local reporter had gone to his house to find the bucket list written by the cricketer. The list had IPL as his top priority and almost a couple of months later we see that his prayers were answered. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

He was bought by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore for the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. Needless to say that IPL has gotten ticked off from his bucket list. Talking about his other wishes in the bucket list, it included buying the luxurious Mercedes, owning a house, slamming four centuries in the Ranji Trophy and lastly, representing India in 2023 World Cup. The official account of the Royal Challengers Bangalore also welcomed the Kerala based batsman with a tweet on social media. Sachin Baby Bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 Lakh in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Our paddle is up at 20L for Mohammed Azharuddeen!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction2021 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2021

They also bought Shahrukh Khan post this. Prior to that, the team was in the news for buying former Punjab Kings' batsman Glenn Maxwell. The Bengaluru based franchise bought the Australian hitter for Rs 14 crores.

