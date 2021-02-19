Mumbai Indians bought legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun at the IPL 2021 Player Auction for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. All eyes were on the 21-year-old ahead of the bidding event and it was no surprise that he was bought by the record champions, adding him to their already impressive roster. Arjun Tendulkar is a star in the making and will have huge expectations to live up to. Arjun Tendulkar Picked by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2021 Players Auction, Twitterati React As MI Buy Sachin’s Son.

Arjun Tendulkar after being bought by Mumbai Indians at the 2021 Auctions, thanked the record champions for the faith shown in him. ‘Since childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches, owners and support staff for showing faith in me. I can't wait to put on the blue and gold,’ said the 21-year-old. Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by MI in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Rohit Sharma-Led Team.

See Video

"I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me." 🙌💙 Arjun Tendulkar shares his thoughts on joining MI 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/fEbF6Q1yUF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar was part of the Mumbai Indians’ squad last season as the 21-year-old traveled to the UAE with the team as a net bowler. However, this time, the left-arm pacer is a member of the official squad and could make his debut for a team, his father played at for six seasons and then served as a mentor.

Arjun made his debut for Mumbai during last month’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He featured in two matches during the tournament, picking a single wicket in each match. The 21-year-old left-arm pacer is also a capable lower-order bat.

Ahead of the auction, the 21-year-old smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs in a local tournament. Arjun has represented Mumbai in different age groups since his under-14 days. He was also part of the India under-19 team that toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

