Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Ashes 2025-26 is set to be a defining chapter in one of cricket's greatest rivalries, as England and Australia lock horns with momentum and pride on the line. With Australia leading the series 2-0 after two matches, this Test carries immense significance for both sides, often viewed as the turning point of an Ashes contest. The intensity is expected to be high, with packed crowds, charged atmospheres, and relentless scrutiny on every session. Historically, the third Test has produced dramatic shifts in control, and 2025 promises no different as both teams aim to stamp authority on the series.

From a cricketing perspective, the match is expected to be a stern examination of depth, discipline, and adaptability. England batters will need patience and technique to survive challenging conditions, while the Australian bowlers will look to exploit any assistance on offer at the Adelaide Oval with movement and bounce. They have already troubled the England batters throughout the series and will look to further tighten their grip. Brendon McCullum and co are under pressure as this series will decide the fate of the England team going forward. Pat Cummins will return to the Australian side making them further stronger. His leadership can be a difference maker and Aussies will start the game as favourites.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test Date December 17 Time 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar

When is Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team third Test match of Ashes 2025-26 is set to be played on December 17. The AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, and it will start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test match on the Star Sports Network channels. For AUS vs ENG 202526 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team five-match Ashes Test series 2025-26. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England 3rd Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

