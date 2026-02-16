Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today, Monday, 16 February, for a high-stakes Group B encounter between Sri Lanka and Australia. While the co-hosts enter the match in superb form with two consecutive wins, Australia find themselves in a precarious position following a shock loss to Zimbabwe. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

With Australia needing a victory to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes within their own hands, this Match 30 fixture is expected to be one of the most-watched contests of the opening round.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can access the live broadcast through various official partners depending on their region:

Region TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme (Select), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play Australia No Free-to-Air (FTA) Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports Network JioHotstar UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App / DStv

Australia’s campaign has been hampered by significant injuries to their pace battery. With both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable for this tournament, the pressure rests on Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett. Captain Mitchell Marsh remains under an injury cloud, though Marcus Stoinis has been cleared to play after suffering a minor hand injury during the Zimbabwe match. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, are expected to field a spin-heavy attack to exploit the Pallekele surface. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will be central to the hosts' strategy as they look to secure their third win and confirm a spot in the Super 8s.

