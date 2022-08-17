The Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers are scheduled to start from August 20 to 24. Four Asian minnows which include Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Kuwait will confront each other in a round-robin format to fetch us one winner. Each team will play three matches against remaining opponents in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers. And the team which tops the qualifier points table, will be pronounced as winner and will confirm its place in an important event, the Asia Cup T20 tournament. All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers have been scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The tournament proper, Asia Cup 2022, will see two Groups A and B, with India and Pakistan in Group A and the rest of three teams in group B. The winner from the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers will join India and Pakistan in Group A. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier tournament will consist of six matches to be played among different teams. The first match will be played between Singapore and Hong Kong. Out of four lowly ranked Asians teams, UAE are the favourites to qualify for the main event Asia Cup T20 2022, in view of their strong squad. Kuwait, who are already in Oman playing a five-match T20I series against Bahrain, will be very well adapted to the surface of Al Amerat Cricket Ground and will make sure to take advantage of the conditions. When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I Match.

Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 Schedule

Date & Time (IST) Match Venue Aug 20, 19:30 Singapore vs Hong Kong Al Amerat Cricket Ground Aug 21, 19:30 UAE vs Kuwait Al Amerat Cricket Ground Aug 22, 19:30 UAE vs Singapore Al Amerat Cricket Ground Aug 23, 19:30 Kuwait vs Hong Kong Al Amerat Cricket Ground Aug 24, 17:30 Singapore vs Kuwait Al Amerat Cricket Ground Aug 24, 21:30 Hong Kong vs UAE Al Amerat Cricket Ground

The Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers will be followed by the grand event Asia Cup T20 tournament. The Asia Cup T20 campaign will kick-off from August 27 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). India, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the five already confirmed teams for the Asia Cup T20. Meanwhile, the sixth team, as already mentioned, will be the one who wins the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The winner of the qualifiers tournament will play their first match of Asia Cup T20 against India on August 31 at Dubai and second match against Pakistan on September 02 at Sharjah.

